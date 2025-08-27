Akshay Oberoi Reveals Why He Never Used Cousin Vivek Oberoi's Name To Get Work In Bollywood: 'Our Families Never Got Along'

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who has carved a niche for himself with consistent performances across films and OTT, belongs to a family with a strong Bollywood lineage. He is the nephew of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi and cousin of Vivek Oberoi. Yet, unlike many star kids, Akshay reveals he never leaned on these connections to make his way into the industry. The reason, he says, is deeply personal.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Akshay opened up about if he ever lost work because of Vivek's downfall in Bollywood.

He said, “I don’t think so. Again, you never know what’s actually happening in those Bollywood rooms when people are discussing casting. But it has never happened to me that someone has said something like that. I think I’m saying this with a certain level of confidence because nobody knew we were related. Not even the casting people. Nobody knew. And I never used that to my benefit. I never said it because what would I get? It’s not like I could call and approach him either, you know. Unfortunately, I don’t say it with pride, I say it with sadness - that there was no real relationship. So, what would I call and ask from him? I just went about my own way.”

Akshay further explained that the lack of a close bond with his family left him with no choice but to stand on his own. “I was very sure that no one was going to help me. I didn’t have a mentor, godfather, or guidance in this line. Now that I’m starting to reach somewhere, people are connecting the dots. Journalists ask me, directors I’ve worked with in the past say, ‘You never told me.’ And I’m like - what could I have told you? To share something, something has to exist, right? Our families never got along, and here I was. Maybe we were just unlucky as a family in that way. Him and his father are both very good actors, and I’m honored to be from that lineage. But it would have been fun if we could have done it together.”

When asked why he never thought of using his family ties as a way to get noticed in the industry, Akshay cited his upbringing and friendships. “Not once did it cross my mind that I should do that. I think it’s just the kind of people I grew up around and the kind of person I am. People also know that Imran Khan is one of my closest buddies. We met in 2001 at Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute and became best friends within minutes. I had no idea for months that he was Aamir Khan’s nephew, and when I found out, I told him I had something like that too. Of course, he was much closer to Aamir and eventually launched by him, but that’s just how I grew up. I surrounded myself with people who never tom-tommed about where they came from. So, I never thought about it twice either.”

For Akshay, destiny had its own plans. While the lack of family support may have made his journey longer and tougher, the actor has built his career on sheer talent and perseverance. “Now, people know. Now I don’t think I could lose work for any other reason, because I’m on my own. Destiny is a funny thing. It would have been nice if things were different, but I’m proud of the way I’ve come up.”