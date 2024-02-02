Akshay Oberoi On Fighter's Comparison With Top Gun: 'It's Just Negativity, People Should Be Proud'

Actor Akshay Oberoi recently starred in Siddharth Anand's Fighter as Squadron Leader Basheer 'Bash' Khan, sharing the screen with prominent stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Earlier, he has also featured in films like Piku, Fitoor, Madam Chief Minister and Gaslight among others.

In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Akshay shared insights on working in Fighter, his preparation for the role, comparisons with Top Gun, Fighter sequel and much more.

How has life changed after Fighter's release?

"Life feels good. I don't know how to describe it. It is such a good film. This is my first big commercial mainstream movie, so it feels good."

Some people have been saying that some aerial action scenes in Fighter are copied from Top Gun. What do you have to say about that?

"I think that's stupid because there's only so much you can do with aerial action. It's a really bad comparison because, if you watch the thing, there is so much you can do with aerial action. One should also be aware that this product is made in India. With the kind of CGI that's been used, I don't think Top Gun, with the budget they had versus the budget we have, has a world of difference. I think it's just negativity. In fact, I think people should be proud; the industry should be proud that Siddharth Anand, on such a budget, pushed the VFX barrier more than anything."

How did you prepare yourself for the role of Basheer Khan?

"We had access to the Indian Air Force (IAF). They would answer every question that we would ask them. We spent a lot of time with them, going through stuff about etiquette, how to speak, how to walk, what call signs mean, how to wear clothes correctly, how to salute correctly, and how to stand correctly. They were very gracious, kind, and supportive of the vision. These details were very important to Siddharth Anand. We're lucky that we had that access to them."

How was it working with Deepika Padukone again after Piku. Any changes you've noticed from then to now?

"She is as hardworking as she was then. She is a bigger star now. Many more people know her, and she's just as hard-working as it should be, which is great."

Do you think the industry is now recognising your work?

"I think so. The critics have always been kind to my work. In the past, when people watched me, they would always say, 'Yeh actor acha hai.' However, I have not been appreciated on a large scale. The awareness and level of popularity I haven't gotten, but I have also never been in a movie that has been released this big and wide, with these many screens and audiences watching. Definitely, I know there are going to be many changes in my career after this."

You've gotten equal screen time as Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. How does it feel?

"It feels great. I grew up idolising Hrithik Roshan. When I decided to become an actor, I knew the kind of impact Hrithik had on me as a child when I watched his first movie, Kaho Naa. Pyaar Hai, and to be working alongside it feels great."

Will Fighter have a sequel in the future?

"The sequel to Fighter should be made. The kind of aerial stunt that has been shown in the film is inspiring for many people. In the future, if such films that showcase aerial stunts are made, Fighter will be a reference point, and it will be interesting if the story continues. I hope the director thinks about it, and if a sequel is made, it will be very interesting."