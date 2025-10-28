Malaika Arora 50th Birthday: Son Arhaan Khan Shares Inside Pictures From His Mom's 'Golden Jubilee' Celebration

By: Murtuza Iqbal | October 28, 2025
Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday on October 23, 2025.
Instagram: Arhaan Khan
On Tuesday, her son, Arhaan Khan, took to Instagram to share some pictures from her mother's 'golden jubilee' celebration.
Instagram: Arhaan Khan
We wonder who is this mystery girl with Arhaan in this polaroid photo.
Instagram: Arhaan Khan
Do you think Arhaan is ready for Bollywood?
Instagram: Arhaan Khan
It looks like not just Arhaan, even his friends were quite excited for Malaika's 50th birthday.
Instagram: Arhaan Khan
Arhaan and Nirvaan are giving us young Arbaaz and Sohail vibes!
Instagram: Arhaan Khan
Just a perfect selfie with a friend!
Instagram: Arhaan Khan
The celebration would have been incomplete without the Orry pose!
Instagram: Arhaan Khan