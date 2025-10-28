Malaika Arora 50th Birthday: Son Arhaan Khan Shares Inside Pictures From His Mom's 'Golden Jubilee' Celebration

By: Murtuza Iqbal | October 28, 2025

Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday on October 23, 2025.

Instagram: Arhaan Khan

On Tuesday, her son, Arhaan Khan, took to Instagram to share some pictures from her mother's 'golden jubilee' celebration.

Instagram: Arhaan Khan

We wonder who is this mystery girl with Arhaan in this polaroid photo.

Instagram: Arhaan Khan

Do you think Arhaan is ready for Bollywood?

Instagram: Arhaan Khan

It looks like not just Arhaan, even his friends were quite excited for Malaika's 50th birthday.

Instagram: Arhaan Khan

Arhaan and Nirvaan are giving us young Arbaaz and Sohail vibes!

Instagram: Arhaan Khan

Just a perfect selfie with a friend!

Instagram: Arhaan Khan

The celebration would have been incomplete without the Orry pose!

Instagram: Arhaan Khan