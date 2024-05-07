Doja Cat Goes Braless & Nearly-Naked In Sheer Water-Soaked Outfit At Met Gala 2024 (VIDEO)

Rapper and singer Doja Cat made heads turn at the red carpet of the much-awaited and highly-anticipated Met Gala 2024. Several pictures and videos show Doja Cat arriving at fashion's biggest night in a water-soaked floor-length white T-shirt dress.

She has clearly taken social media by storm with her daring, bold and never-seen-before look. The rapper also surprised the audience with her tear-soaked makeup.

Doja Cat's make-up went well with her outfit. She applied the sparkly black mascara all over her face to show tears. The mascara dripped down her cheeks and she wanted to portray that her dress was soaked in her own tears.

On the red carpet, the singer posed with one arm across her chest. She pulled up the bottom of her outfit with another hand. The water made the white dress transparent and Doja Cat's nearly-naked look has gone viral on social media platforms.

Before making her appearance on the red carpet, the singer was spotted braless walking across the streets, wearing just a thong. She wrapped herself in a white bedsheet.

She attended Met Gala with Vetements Creative Director Guram Gvasalia. Take a look at her photos and videos here:

Doja Cat wears a towel for the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/t2gQK9NfsG — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2024

I actually like the thought process and the creativity with the hair gel but I don’t like the look. #MetGala2024 #MetGala #DojaCat https://t.co/sSHEtstHmU — Kelsey (@AdoreMy_Essence) May 7, 2024

Social media platforms are flooded with pictures and videos of the rapper-singer. While some called her 'bold' and 'daring', a section of users failed to understand her take on the Met Gala's theme.

This year, the theme of the gala event was 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and the dress code was 'Garden of Time'. The event was held at Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York. Celebrities from around the world graced the red carpet and made heads turn with their extravagant fashion and unique looks.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was also a part of Met Gala 2024. Besides Alia, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and businesswoman Natsaha Poonawalla also graced the red carpet.

However, other Indian actors like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone skipped the fashion event due to other prior work commitments.