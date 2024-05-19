Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Ritesh Reveals Her Tumour Was Similar To Size Of Palm: 'Operation Took 3 Hours' (VIDEO)

Rakhi Sawant was recently rushed to a hospital in Mumbai, reportedly due to a 'serious heart problem'. However, later, the Bigg Boss fame revealed that doctors detected a 10 cm tumour in her uterus, for which she would undergo a surgery.

On May 18, Rakhi underwent surgery to remove the tumour. Her ex-husband, Ritesh Singh, who has been sharing updates about her, revealed that her operation was successful. He told Times Now that post-surgery she was unconscious and in a drowsy state.

Further, sharing shocking details, Ritesh said that the tumour in Rakhi''s uterus was quite big. "The doctor showed me the tumour and it was very similar to the size of a palm. I saw it for the first time and it was quite shocking," said Singh.

He shared that the tumour has been sent to the lab for a cancer analysis. and Rakhi was in the operation theatre for 3 hours.

Ritesh also shared a video of Rakhi after her operation with the caption, "@rakhisawant2511 , by God grace rakhi je is alright and operation was successful. The operation was major and it took 3 hours. But really I can not explain how these hours went for me. Me and my team did fasting and pray for her. thanks to all fans and friends for their prayer."