Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down Before Undergoing Operation For Tumour: 'Mere Liye Dua Karna' (VIDEO)

Rakhi Sawant’s viral pictures from a hospital in Mumbai recently left everyone shocked. The Main Hoon Na actress later revealed that she has a 10 cm tumour in her uterus and would undergo surgery.

On Saturday, May 18, Rakhi shared a new video with her fans before going for surgery to remove the tumour from her uterus. The actress said in Hindi, "Finally, woh stage aa gaya. I am going to the operation theatre. Mein haste, jaungi, aur haste wapas aaungi. Harr bade-bade dukhon se laddi hu mein."

Further, Rakhi added, "Guys, mere liye dua karna. Maa, where are you, Maa? I need you, mother. Painful; it's very painful. Mujhe ab operation theatre mein jana hai. Mein believe karti hu ki mein jaldi theek ho kar aa jaungi. Mujhe pata hai aap sab mere liye dua kar rahe hain. Body mein ganda tumour hai, mera doctor usse nikal dega. Ekdum aaungi, fir se naachungi aur gaaungi. Theek ho jaungi."

Rakhi's ex-husband, Ritesh Singh, also shared a video of her as she was taken to the operation theatre by the nurses. In the caption, he wrote, "@rakhisawant2511, Dil ro raha hai, dar bhi lag raha hai.but mujhe upar Wale par vishwas hai ke Mera bura nahi karenge. Rakhi je operation theatre me ja rahi hai. Wah apni ma ko mis kr rhi hai and logo ko vote karne ke request ke hai."