'Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj Bed Par Hai': Rakhi Sawant's Brother Rakesh Opens Up On Her Heart Problem

Rakhi Sawant on Tuesday, May 14, was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Mumbai due to a 'serious heart problem. Now, her brother Rakesh Sawant shared an update on his sister's heart problem and revealed that they are all 'disturbed.'

Speaking to Times Now, Rakesh said that after the death of their mother, everyone has been using Rakhi for publicity and money. He added that people are torturing her.

"Adil (Khan Durrani), jiske pass ek rupaya nahi tha, woh abhi Rakhi ka paisa khaa ke baitha hai. Usne Rakhi ke saare aas pass ke logon se dosti karke abhi uske khilaf use kar raha hai. Woh bhaagi bhaagi phir rahi hai. Maa ke jaane ka itna saara tension hone ke bawajood, woh media ke saamne aayi. Police ne abhi tak chargesheet nahi di hai taki woh bail na le sake. Saare log uss pareshaan kar rahe hai. Adil police aur media walon ko paise khila kar sab kuch karwa raha hai. Upar wala dekh raha hai. Rakhi ke fans uske saath hai," he added.

Rakesh Sawant also urged her fans to pray for his sister. He added that his sister is so stressed today that she has a heart problem and she is shocked that her people betrayed her.

"Jo ladkiyon ko koi jaanta nahi tha, aaj unko Rakhi ke wajah se log jaan rahe hai. Unko kutta nahi puchta tha. Sabko hasane wali Rakhi aaj bed par hai. Bhagwan toh sabse badla lega aur sabko batayega ki haqeeqat kya hai. Maa ke jaane ke baad humara ghar bikhar gaya," he said.

Rakesh said that if anything happens to Rakhi, her fans in the country will not leave the ones who troubled her. "Aaj Rakhi ko media, fans aur police walon ki zaroorat hai. Please pray for her. Uska proper operation ho jaye aur phir se woh media ke saamne hasti khelti aaye. Bas woh hospital se bahar aa jaye, yahi meri aur meri family ki dua hai," he concluded.