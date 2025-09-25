Rani Mukerji's National Award Look Had A Secret Message

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 25, 2025
Bollywood superstar Rani Mukerji received her first National Award on Tuesday, September 23
She won the Best Actress award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
For the ceremony, Rani wore a mocha-coloured Sabyasachi Benarasi saree, handwoven and hand-dyed
She paired it with a handwoven satin Katan silk blouse
Her look included a delicate gold chain with her daughter Adira’s name, symbolizing her love for her child
The jewellery detail won hearts, adding a personal and emotional touch to her appearance
Rani dedicated the award to her late father, family, fans, and the film’s team
