 Mallika Sherawat's Special Yoga Practice That Keeps Her Fit & Toned At 48
Mallika recently shared on Instagram that she owes her health and strength to regular yoga, not fad diets or crash programs

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
In today’s world, where quick-fix diets, trending workouts, and social media fitness challenges are everywhere, it’s easy to get caught up in shortcuts. Many people want fast results without realising that sustainable fitness demands consistency. Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, admired for her toned physique even at the age of 48, has opened up about the practice that keeps her fit, Iyengar yoga.

Mallika Sherawat’s fitness philosophy

Mallika recently shared on Instagram that she owes her health and strength to regular yoga, not fad diets or crash programs. She emphasised that discipline and consistency have been her biggest tools in staying healthy. Unlike many celebrities who endorse trendy fitness hacks, Mallika believes in building long-term habits, with Iyengar yoga forming the backbone of her routine.

Her post highlighted a powerful reminder: fitness is a lifestyle, not a temporary challenge. She credited yoga for not only keeping her body in shape but also for helping her maintain balance and focus in her busy life.

What makes Iyengar yoga unique?

Developed by B.K.S. Iyengar, one of the world’s most influential yoga teachers, Iyengar yoga is a form of Hatha yoga known for its precision and alignment. Unlike faster yoga styles, Iyengar encourages holding postures for extended periods, allowing practitioners to develop strength, flexibility, and concentration.

A key aspect of Iyengar yoga is the use of props such as straps, bolsters, blocks, and ropes. These tools help beginners and advanced practitioners alike to achieve correct posture while minimizing injury risks. This makes the practice highly inclusive and adaptable, suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.

Benefits of Iyengar yoga

-Improves posture and body alignment

-Enhances flexibility and core strength

-Boosts concentration and mental clarity

-Relieves stress and fatigue

-Supports injury recovery and chronic pain management

Medical experts often recommend Iyengar yoga for individuals dealing with back pain, arthritis, or even stress-related conditions, as its structured and mindful approach promotes both physical and mental well-being.

The philosophy of Iyengar yoga is deeply rooted in Sage Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras, blending all eight aspects of Ashtanga yoga into a practical system. According to the official Iyengar Yoga website, its sequencing, use of props, and emphasis on safety have made it one of the most widely practiced yoga forms worldwide.

