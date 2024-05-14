Rakhi Sawant Hospitalised In Mumbai Due To 'Serious Heart Problem': Report

Rakhi Sawant was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on May 14 due to a serious heart problem, according to media reports |

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, reportedly due to a 'serious heart problem'. Photos of the actress from the hospital have now gone viral on the internet, and if reports are to be believed, she has been diagnosed with a heart ailment.

According to a report in Times Now, Rakhi stated that she has been advised to rest for the next 5-6 days. "Heart problem hai," she told the portal. She also stated that she cannot divulge more details at the moment and requested privacy from the media and fans. "Mujhe thoda waqt chahiye," she said.

The news came as a shocker for fans and admirers of Rakhi and they flooded social media with good wishes for her and prayed for her speedy recovery.

Rakhi was spotted in the city on Monday and as usual, she was seen having a ball with the paparazzi, and even dancing in front of the cameras as it drizzled in Mumbai. And not just this time, but the Main Hoon Naa actress is seen engaging in fun banters with the shutterbugs every time she steps out in the city. It is to be noted that Rakhi's mother passed away in 2023 after a prolonged battle with cancer and brain tumor.

The actress was devastated post her mother's demise and more often than one, she was seen telling the media that she was all alone now.Of late, she has been spotted in the city multiple times with her former husband Ritesh Singh, with whom she had even entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. Post the show, she had accused him of cheating on her, but the two seem to have reconciled now.