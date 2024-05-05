VIDEO: Rakhi Sawant Pushes Female Fan Trying To Click Photo On Busy Mumbai Street, Says 'Kaise Ghus Sakte Ho'

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant recently got into a major altercation with a fan in the middle of a Mumbai street after the latter tried to click a picture with her. The incident took place on Saturday as Rakhi stepped out to pose for the paps and show them her brand new car.

In the video that has now gone viral, a female fan can be seen approaching Rakhi to click a picture with her. However, the Main Hoon Naa actress seemed to be in no mood, and she held her hand and pushed her away, leaving the others around stunned.

The fan too was taken aback and she can be heard asking Rakhi to stop in the video. "Aap aise mat karo. Rakhi, aisa mat karo," the fan told the actress, which further angered her. An irritated Rakhi can then be heard saying, "Aap kaise ghus sakte ho madam? Aap dekh rhe ho na main ja rahi hoon?"

However, she had a change of heart in the very next moment and she was seen calling the fan near her for a picture before zooming off in her new car.

In the video, Rakhi can be seen wearing a heavy golden lehenga with all kinds of jewels and a pair of choodas. Reportedly, she was there to receive a swanky new Audi car gifted to her by one of her fans.

Self-proclaimed 'controversy queen' Rakhi Sawant often grabs eyeballs with her antics and interactions with the paps. She was in news until a few days ago due her messy divorce with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, who has accused the actress of harassment and cheating.