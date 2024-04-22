Rakhi Sawant To Face Arrest For Circulating Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani's Pornographic Video?

Rakhi Sawant with estranged husband Adil Durrani | File photo

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant is now facing an arrest as the Supreme Court rejected her anticipatory relief plea on Monday in the Adil Khan leaked video case. The actress had sought relief from the apex court after her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani accused her of circulating his pornographic videos.

Rakhi had moved the SC to seek anticipatory bail and avoid potential arrest in the case, however, the court junked it, and in fact, asked the actress to surrender within four weeks.

The Bombay High Court had previously dismissed her plea, leading Rakhi to challenge the decision in the apex court.

It all began after Adil lodged a complaint against Rakhi, accusing her of circulating his private, sexually-explicit videos online.

Rakhi and Adil reportedly got married in 2022, but it was in January 2023 that the actress announced the wedding. However, within a few months, the couple got divorced and what followed was an ugly battle in the court as well as on social media.

Rakhi accused Adil of domestic violence and sexually harassing her, while the latter called her a liar and cheater, and lodged a complaint later that she shared his private videos with media portals.