'Aakhi Duniya Ek Taraf…': Sanjana Ganesan's Sweet Line For Jasprit Bumrah Goes Viral During Interview With Raghav Juyal & Bobby Deol At IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video 

Image: Sony LIV/X

During the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, cricket fans were treated not just to an exciting on-field battle but also a fun, light-hearted moment off the field involving Bollywood and cricket personalities.

In the stands, Ba***ds Of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal were being interviewed by popular sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan, who is also the wife of India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The conversation, meant to blend the glamour of Bollywood with the thrill of cricket, quickly turned playful when Raghav Juyal decided to spice things up with his trademark humor.

In the middle of the chat, Raghav cheekily prompted Sanjana to say a dramatic filmi-style line: "Aakhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf," which loosely translates to "The whole world on one side, my Bumrah on the other." With a laugh and a slight blush, Sanjana sportingly repeated the line on camera, much to the amusement of the crowd and viewers.

The moment instantly became a fan favorite on social media, with clips of Sanjana’s spontaneous dialogue delivery quickly going viral. Viewers appreciated the light-heartedness of the exchange and Sanjana’s willingness to play along with the Bollywood duo.

As the match unfolded between India and Bangladesh, that humorous off-field moment added a layer of charm to an already exciting evening of cricket.