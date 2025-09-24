 IND Vs BAN: Abhishek Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav Power India To Comfortable Victory Over Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Qualify For The Finals
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs BAN: Abhishek Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav Power India To Comfortable Victory Over Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Qualify For The Finals

IND Vs BAN: Abhishek Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav Power India To Comfortable Victory Over Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Qualify For The Finals

With this win, India continues to build momentum as they aim for a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, demonstrating that they are not just relying on individual brilliance but a collective, disciplined team effort.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

India continued their dominant run in the Asia Cup 2025 by securing a convincing victory over Bangladesh in their Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Chasing victory in a high-stakes encounter, the Men in Blue showcased their batting depth and composure under pressure. With this win India qualifies for the final.

India posted a competitive total of 168/6 in their 20 overs, largely thanks to a stellar innings from young opener Abhishek Sharma. Sharma anchored the innings with a well-crafted 75, blending aggression with calculated shot selection to keep the scoreboard ticking. His knock provided India with a solid platform and kept the team in control throughout the innings.

While Bangladesh tried to claw back into the game, India’s bowlers executed their plans with precision. They contained the scoring in crucial phases and struck timely blows, preventing Bangladesh from building sustained partnerships. The disciplined fielding and sharp bowling ensured that Bangladesh struggled to maintain the required run rate throughout their innings.

With this win, India continues to build momentum as they aim for a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, demonstrating that they are not just relying on individual brilliance but a collective, disciplined team effort.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Police Launch Maharashtra’s First Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell
Thane Police Launch Maharashtra’s First Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell
Congress Accuses BJP Of 'Dirty Tricks' In Bihar Electoral Roll Revision At CWC Meeting - VIDEO
Congress Accuses BJP Of 'Dirty Tricks' In Bihar Electoral Roll Revision At CWC Meeting - VIDEO
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs BAN: Abhishek Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav Power India To Comfortable Victory Over Bangladesh In...

IND Vs BAN: Abhishek Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav Power India To Comfortable Victory Over Bangladesh In...

'Aakhi Duniya Ek Taraf…': Sanjana Ganesan's Sweet Line For Jasprit Bumrah Goes Viral During...

'Aakhi Duniya Ek Taraf…': Sanjana Ganesan's Sweet Line For Jasprit Bumrah Goes Viral During...

Ba***ds Of Bollywood Star Cast Bobby Deol & Raghav Juyal Spotted During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025...

Ba***ds Of Bollywood Star Cast Bobby Deol & Raghav Juyal Spotted During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025...

Did Suryakumar Yadav & Jaker Ali Skip The Handshake Ritual During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4...

Did Suryakumar Yadav & Jaker Ali Skip The Handshake Ritual During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4...

Abhishek Sharma Gets Run Out For 75 As Bangladesh Pulls Off Stunning Fielding Masterclass During IND...

Abhishek Sharma Gets Run Out For 75 As Bangladesh Pulls Off Stunning Fielding Masterclass During IND...