IND Vs BAN: Abhishek Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav Power India To Comfortable Victory Over Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Qualify For The Finals

India continued their dominant run in the Asia Cup 2025 by securing a convincing victory over Bangladesh in their Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Chasing victory in a high-stakes encounter, the Men in Blue showcased their batting depth and composure under pressure. With this win India qualifies for the final.

India posted a competitive total of 168/6 in their 20 overs, largely thanks to a stellar innings from young opener Abhishek Sharma. Sharma anchored the innings with a well-crafted 75, blending aggression with calculated shot selection to keep the scoreboard ticking. His knock provided India with a solid platform and kept the team in control throughout the innings.

While Bangladesh tried to claw back into the game, India’s bowlers executed their plans with precision. They contained the scoring in crucial phases and struck timely blows, preventing Bangladesh from building sustained partnerships. The disciplined fielding and sharp bowling ensured that Bangladesh struggled to maintain the required run rate throughout their innings.

With this win, India continues to build momentum as they aim for a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, demonstrating that they are not just relying on individual brilliance but a collective, disciplined team effort.