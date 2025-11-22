T20 World Cup 2026: India, Pakistan Drawn In Same Group Despite Asia Cup Fiasco: Report

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final | Image: X

India and Pakistan are set for another high-voltage clash, this time in the T20 World Cup 2026. The upcoming edition of the tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, will see the arch-rivals placed in the same group a setup that once again guarantees early fireworks in the competition. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the ICC has finalised four groups of five teams each for the tournament. Only the top two sides from every group will progress to the Super Eight stage, followed by the semifinals and the final.

Which other teams will face India and Pakistan?

In Group A, India currently ranked number 1 in T20 internationals will compete alongside Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia, and the USA. With India and Pakistan being the only Test-playing nations in the pool, both are expected to advance smoothly to the next round. India’s group-stage fixtures include matches against the USA, Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands, with the much-anticipated India-Pakistan encounter scheduled for Colombo.

However, the group’s apparent simplicity comes with a cautionary note. Pakistan, considered strong favourites, famously suffered a shock defeat to the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup a reminder that upsets remain an ever-present threat in the shortest format.

In contrast, co-hosts Sri Lanka face a tougher route. Grouped with Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Oman, the island nation will begin its campaign under immediate pressure, competing in what appears to be one of the tournament’s most challenging pools. Elsewhere, England share their group with the West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Italy, while South Africa find themselves alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, the UAE, and Canada.

Venues for T20 World Cup

India’s matches will take place across iconic venues such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. Sri Lanka will host fixtures in Colombo and Kandy. While Ahmedabad is earmarked for the final, plans could shift depending on how the knockout stage unfolds. If Pakistan qualify for the final, Colombo may host both a semifinal and the summit clash. Mumbai and Kolkata are likely to share semifinal duties, with final allocations expected following the ICC’s official draw announcement in Mumbai on November 25.