IND vs SA 2nd Test: Why Will The Guwahati Match Be Played From 9 Am To 4 Pm? Know the Reason

As India prepares to host South Africa for the second Test in Guwahati, the city’s early sunset has forced organizers to rethink the traditional schedule, adding a unique twist to the contest. The match, set to be played at the Barsapara Stadium the venue’s first-ever men’s Test will not only test skills with bat and ball but also challenge players to race against daylight.

Why is IND vs SA 2nd Test end early than normal time?

Located in India’s far east, Guwahati experiences significantly earlier sunsets compared to most other cricketing venues in the country. To minimise the loss of playing time due to poor light, officials have opted for an unprecedented alteration in the match routine reversing the order of the lunch and tea sessions.

IND vs SA 2nd Test session timing

In a rare move for a Test in India, play will begin at 9:00 am, with the first session running until 11:00 am. Instead of lunch, players will break for tea from 11:00 to 11:20 am, followed by a second session until 1:20 pm. Lunch will then be taken from 1:20 to 2:00 pm, before play resumes for the final session that ends at 4:00 pm.

This revised schedule aims to maximise natural light throughout the day, preventing disruptions in the evening. The adjustment follows similar arrangements previously seen in Ranji Trophy matches held in India’s northeastern and eastern regions.

Will Shubman Gill play Guwahati Test?

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed that Gill will undergo a fitness test on Friday. Should he miss out, the Indian captain will have a few days of rest before the IND vs SA ODIs. Gill's participation in the ODI series is touch and go given the nature of his injury and recovery.

"See, he is definitely recovering really well, because I also met him yesterday. Now, the decision will be taken tomorrow evening, because the physios and doctors have to decide whether, even if he is fully recovered, there's a chance of the spasm recurring during the match. That is very important," Kotak said in the pre-match press conference.