 Did Cristiano Ronaldo & Donald Trump Really Play Football Inside The White House? Here's The Truth
The clip, posted on Trump’s official Instagram account on Thursday, November 20, shows him performing tricks, keep-ups, and dribbles alongside Ronaldo in the office. The two are seen juggling the ball before Trump intercepts it.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Image: DonaldTrump/Instagram

Days after hosting Cristiano Ronaldo for a state dinner, former US President Donald Trump has gone viral for sharing a video of himself playing football with the Portuguese superstar inside the White House. The clip, posted on Trump’s official Instagram account on Thursday, November 20, shows him performing tricks, keep-ups, and dribbles alongside Ronaldo in the office. The two are seen juggling the ball before Trump intercepts it with a spin and volleys it toward the camera.

Trump captioned the viral video, “Ronaldo is a GREAT GUY. Loved meeting him at the White House. Really smart, and cool!!! President DJT,”. The video has already crossed 34 million views. However, the video is not real and was made using artificial intelligence, adding a playful twist.

Cristiano Ronaldo drops pictures with Donald Trump

Earlier this week, Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez shared photos from their White House visit, thanking Trump and the First Lady for their hospitality. The couple were among the guests at a state dinner held in honour of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Thank you Mr President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio. Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace," wrote Ronaldo.

During the event, Trump mentioned that his youngest son, Barron Trump, is a huge fan of Ronaldo. “Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now,” Trump joked, drawing laughter from the audience.The football legend was seated near the front row of the East Room during the dinner, not far from where Trump and the crown prince addressed dignitaries from both nations.

