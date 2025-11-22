IND vs SA 2nd Test Toss Update: South Africa Wins Toss & Elects To Bat, India Make Two Changes

IND vs SA 2nd Test Playing XI

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Toss

South Africa Wins Toss & Elects To Bat first

IND vs SA 2nd Test session timings

In a rare move for a Test in India, play will begin at 9:00 am, with the first session running until 11:00 am. Instead of lunch, players will break for tea from 11:00 to 11:20 am, followed by a second session until 1:20 pm. Lunch will then be taken from 1:20 to 2:00 pm, before play resumes for the final session that ends at 4:00 pm.

India will look to bounce back under new captain Rishabh Pant when they face South Africa in the second and final Test in Guwahati from November 22 to 26. Shubman Gill has been ruled out after suffering a neck injury on Day 2 of the opening match in Kolkata.

India’s 30-run defeat in the first Test gave South Africa their first red-ball win on Indian soil in 15 years, putting the visitors 1-0 up in the series. Temba Bavuma’s side now have a chance to clinch a historic series victory their first in India in 25 years if they triumph in Guwahati.

As Pant steps into the leadership role, all eyes will also be on India’s team selection. The big question is who replaces Gill at the top of the order—Sai Sudharsan or Nitish Kumar Reddy.