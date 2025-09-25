Sanjana Ganesan's Adorable Reaction Goes Viral During India's Win Over Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

Image: Sony LIV/Sanjana Ganesan/X/Instagram

While India cruised to a dominant 41-run victory over Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a charming off-field moment involving sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan stole hearts and lit up social media.

Sanjana, who was present at the stadium in her role as a presenter, was caught on the big screen during the game. As soon as she noticed the cameras on her, she smiled and blushed, clearly taken by surprise. The wholesome moment was quickly captured by viewers and fans in the stands, and the clip went viral within minutes, with fans calling it one of the cutest moments of the tournament.

Adding to the sentiment, Sanjana Ganesan is the wife of Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was actively contributing to India’s victory on the field. Bumrah claimed two wickets in the match, playing a key role in restricting Bangladesh to 127 in 19.3 overs during their chase of India’s 168/6.

India’s batting was led by young sensation Abhishek Sharma, who scored a composed and impactful 75 to give the team a solid total. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, taking three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy matched Bumrah’s two-wicket haul to dismantle the Bangladesh lineup.

The win confirmed India’s place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, where they will face either Pakistan or Bangladesh. While the cricketing action was top-class, Sanjana’s reaction added a light and joyful moment to the evening, one that fans couldn’t stop talking about.

Ba***ds Of Bollywood Star Cast Bobby Deol & Raghav Juyal Spotted During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Check Pics

Bollywood stars were among the spectators at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh, adding a touch of glamour to the high-octane contest. Ba***ds Of Bollywood cast members Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal were spotted cheering for the Indian team and enjoying the on-field action alongside enthusiastic cricket fans.

The presence of celebrities in the stands highlighted the growing intersection of Bollywood and cricket, two of India’s most beloved passions. Bobby Deol, known for his charismatic screen presence, and Raghav Juyal, popular for his dance and entertainment skills, appeared fully engaged in the match, reacting to every pivotal moment with excitement.

Fans and onlookers captured glimpses of the stars enjoying the game, sharing the same anticipation and thrill as the thousands of spectators around them. Their attendance also brought added buzz to the Super 4 clash, with photographers and social media users quickly sharing images and videos of the Bollywood duo in the stands.

The appearance of Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal underscored the universal appeal of cricket, drawing attention not only from fans but also from celebrities who celebrate the sport’s drama and intensity. Their presence added an extra layer of excitement and entertainment, complementing the high-stakes match unfolding on the field.

As India and Bangladesh battled it out in a thrilling Super 4 encounter, the sight of Bollywood stars enjoying the spectacle reminded fans that cricket continues to unite people from all walks of life, blending sport, entertainment, and star-studded glamour.