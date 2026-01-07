From Cricket To Music: Star Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Showcases Singing Talent At An Event In Mumbai; Video

Image: Mumbai Indians/X

Indian women’s cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues showcased her artistic side beyond the cricket field with a captivating musical performance at the United in Triumph event in Mumbai. The talented batter performed a medley that included the inspirational song “Aashayein” from the Bollywood movie Iqbal, leaving the audience mesmerized.

The performance took place in the presence of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, members of the Ambani family, and other prominent dignitaries, who applauded Rodrigues for her poise and versatility. Known for her explosive batting for the Indian women’s team, Jemimah proved she can equally command the stage with her singing talent.

The event highlighted the convergence of sports, culture, and social celebration, with Rodrigues’ performance standing out as a memorable moment. Fans and attendees praised her for blending her sporting fame with artistic expression, showing a new dimension of the young cricketer.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ performance at United in Triumph reinforces her image not just as a cricketing sensation, but also as a multi-talented personality, inspiring fans both on and off the field.

'We'll Miss You Jemu': RCB Star Player Shreyanka Patil's Message For Jemimah Rodrigues Goes Viral Amid WPL 2026 Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Shreyanka Patil lit up Instagram with an emotional story that instantly caught the attention of WPL fans. Sharing a picture featuring herself along with Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy, Patil captioned it, “We’ll miss you Jemu.” The warm message reflected the genuine bond the players share beyond franchise boundaries.

The post arrived at a fitting moment, right in the middle of the ongoing WPL 2026 auction. While Shreyanka Patil and skipper Smriti Mandhana were already retained by RCB, the franchise further strengthened its squad by bringing Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy on board during the auction. The only one missing from that RCB circle is Jemimah Rodrigues, who continues to be a key player for Delhi Capitals.

Image: Shreyanka Patil/Instagram

Given this context, Patil’s heartfelt line, “We’ll miss you Jemu, ”carried a deeper sentiment. Despite playing for different franchises, the camaraderie built over shared tours, national-team duties and personal friendships remains intact. Patil’s message served as a reminder that while auction tables and team strategies may separate players on paper, the bonds formed off the field stay just as strong.

The story quickly resonated with fans, many of whom celebrated the affection and respect the players show for one another. As RCB prepares for the new WPL season with a refreshed squad, Patil’s post stands out as a touching moment highlighting the unity within the women’s cricket fraternity, even as competition intensifies on the field.