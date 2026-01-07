'Mohun Began, East Began': Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Faces Backlash For Mispronouncing ISL Club Names; VIDEO

Image: PTI/X

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy during an Indian Super League (ISL) press conference, drawing sharp criticism online for mispronouncing the names of two historic football clubs.

On January 6, 2026, Mandaviya addressed the media alongside All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and club representatives to announce the long-awaited return of the ISL 2025–26 season, set to kick off on February 14 with all 14 clubs participating after months of uncertainty.

However, the spotlight quickly shifted from the positive announcement to an awkward verbal slip. While referring to Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, two of India’s most iconic and century-old football institutions, the sports minister allegedly pronounced their names as “Mohun Began” and “East Began.” He paused mid-speech and requested help before correcting himself.

The incident was captured on video and widely circulated across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, triggering ridicule and criticism from football fans and commentators. Many argued that such a mistake by a top sports administrator, particularly involving clubs deeply rooted in India’s football history, reflected a lack of familiarity with the sport’s cultural significance.

While the league’s restart remains a major relief for Indian football fans after operational delays, the minister’s gaffe became a dominant talking point, overshadowing what was intended to be an encouraging message for the sport’s revival.

VIDEO: FC Goa Make Symbolic Statement During AFC Champions League Two Match Amid ISL Future Concerns

In a unique moment during their AFC Champions League 2 group‑stage match against FC Istiklol of Tajikistan, FC Goa’s players briefly paused play in the opening seconds to draw attention to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Indian domestic football, particularly the future of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The symbolic gesture occurred as the referee signaled the start of the game, with Goa players squatted for several seconds before play resumed. The action was not aimed at their opponents or the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), but intended to highlight broader concerns about the state of the ISL and Indian football’s domestic structure. FC Goa clarified in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that the gesture was made in good faith and without intent to offend.

FC Goa, who had already been eliminated from progression in the tournament, eventually lost the match 1‑2 to FC Istiklol, concluding their campaign with six defeats from six games.

FC Goa’s gesture has drawn attention to the broader challenges facing the domestic football ecosystem, as players and clubs seek clarity on the future of professional football in India. Whether this will prompt further action or discussions among stakeholders remains to be seen, but it has certainly sparked conversations among fans and observers about the need to stabilise the sport at the national level.