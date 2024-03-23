 'Hug Karo Mujhe': Adil Durrani, Rakhi Sawant's Call Recording LEAKED Days After Former's Wedding With Somi Khan
Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani got married to Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan on March 3.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
article-image

A few days ago, Adil Khan Durrani, who was earlier married to Rakhi Sawant, got married again to Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan on March 3, 2024. Days after his wedding, an audio call between him and Rakhi leaked on social media.

In the audio call, Rakhi can be heard saying that she does not want to talk to him, and yet he continues to call her from different numbers. "Lagta hai there vaakilon ne planning kari hai ki Rakhi ko pyaar se baat kar aur biwi bana," she tells him.

Check it out:

Further, Adil asks Rakhi to 'hug' her. To this, the Main Hoon Na actress says, "Sharam nahi aati tujhe? Tumne divorce ka kya kiya? Divorce nahi chaiye tumhe?"

He says, "Nahi nahi. Mujhe teri poori property mein hissa chahiye." Later, she asks him again if he wants a divorce.

Adil adds, "Marunga. Aisa sab baat karegi toh laafe lagaunga. Meri ho tum. Idhar aao. Acha lagta hai mujhe tera style baat karneka."

Later, in the audio, Rakhi can be heard saying that Adil keeps calling her even after his marriage with Somi. She says that it is his pattern to rob every women.

Sawant adds that Adil is using women only to enter Bollywood and to stay in the media. "Yeh dekho Somi uske baaju mein soyi hai and mujhe kehta hai, mujhe tumhare paas acha lagta hai. Mujhe hug karo. Mujhe pyaar kar," concluded Rakhi.

