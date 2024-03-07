Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Adil Durrani CONFIRMS 2nd Marriage With Somi Khan: 'Dated For 7 Months, Got Married In Mysore'

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani has confirmed his second marriage with Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan. In one of his recent interviews, Adil shared the location and date of their intimate wedding. For those unversed, Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in 2022 in a traditional ceremony, however, they parted ways a year later.

On Thursday (March 7), hours after reports of his marriage surfaced, Adil told Times Now that he tied the knot with Somi in a hush-hush ceremony in Mysore on March 3.

Adil clarified that all this is not a publicity stunt and that he took the decision to marry Somi after getting permission from the court. He also revealed how he fell in love with Somi while working on a music video in Dubai.

"We shot for a song and that's how we got to know each other. Things went well and now we are married. Love toh 2 minute me ho jata hai aur maine Somi ko 7 mahine date kiya," he said.

Adil said that their family members are happy for them and that he took blessings from Somi's parents as well.

For those unversed, Somi participated in the 12th season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, with her sister Saba Khan. Somi is quite active on social media platforms, however, she has been away from showbiz after her participation in Bigg Boss.

Rakhi and Adil's marriage and separation

In 2023, Rakhi was constantly in news because of her ugly spat with Adil. The ex-couple was embroiled in heated exchange of accusations and they have filed nearly seven cases on each other.

Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in 2022 in a traditional nikaah ceremony, and she had then converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima.

However, in the first half of 2023, Rakhi filed for divorce from Adil on the grounds of cheating and domestic violence. After spending several days in jail, Adil stepped out and made shocking claims that Rakhi had levelled false rape charges against him. Later, Rakhi denied his claims and alleged that Adil cheated on her and that she found him having sexual relations with multiple men and women.

The Main Hoon Na actress had also accused him of sexual harassment and said that he sold her nude videos for lakhs of rupees in Dubai.