'Camera Hil Gaya': Farah Khan Reveals Rakhi Sawant Wore Bikini Under Burqa For Main Hoon Na Audition

One of the most memorable roles of Rakhi Sawant has to be her character Mini in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na. And Farah Khan, who had directed the film, has now revealed that her audition for the film was just what one might expect from Rakhi: she had turned up wearing a bikini under a burqa.

In a recent interview, Farah revealed that another artist had bagged the role of Mini in Main Hoon Na prior to Rakhi, but she was ousted as she had started throwing tantrums. It was then that auditions were conducted once again and Rakhi walked in wearing a burqa.

"The assistant was wary as it was ‘the hot girl’s role’. However, Rakhi in her typical style told him to roll the camera. Then she took off the burqa and the entire camera was shaking as she was wearing a bikini underneath," Farah recalled.

She went on to say that Rakhi was not immediately hired for the role as she had "orange hair". "Once she came to Darjeeling, our worry was how to cover her up. I was giving her sweaters and berets and she wanted to expose. I had to tell her you will look lovely like this as well," Farah shared.

The filmmaker also revealed that Rakhi did not throw any tantrums on the set and her only request was to make her stand next to Shah Rukh Khan or behind him in one of the songs. "She was happy with that," Farah said.

Main Hoon Na was one of the biggest hits of 2004 and it also starred Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan and Sunil Shetty in key roles.