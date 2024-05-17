 'I'm A Fighter': Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down As She Reveals She Has 10 Cm Tumour In Her Uterus, To Undergo Surgery Soon
HomeEntertainment'I'm A Fighter': Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down As She Reveals She Has 10 Cm Tumour In Her Uterus, To Undergo Surgery Soon

Rakhi promised to return healthier after the surgery and entertain her fans once again

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 09:51 AM IST
article-image

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has been hospitalised for the past few days in Mumbai and on Thursday night, she revealed that a large tumour has been found in her uterus, for which she will soon undergo surgery. Breaking down while sharing the news with the media, Rakhi stated that she has always been a fighter and promised to come back stronger.

On Thursday, Rakhi shared her health update with the media and stated that she had no idea she had a tumour growing in her uterus. "I was dancing in a towel in front of the paps that day, but when I went home, I fainted. Ritesh rushed me to the hospital and after my tests, we found out I have a tumour. I have a 10 cm tumour and I will undergo surgery on Saturday," she informed the media.

She broke down while speaking to her friends in the media and called herself a 'fighter'. "I've never given up in life and fought many obstacles and battles since childhood. I am going to fight in the operation theatre as well. I know nothing will happen to me as I have my mother's blessings. I am a fighter and I will come back. Chhota sa tumour he toh hai, nikal jayega," she said through tears.

article-image

"I'll come back and dance and sing. I'll entertain people again. I can't talk much about my health right now, but Ritesh will keep you all updated," she added.

For those unversed, Ritesh is Rakhi's former husband, with whom she had even participated in Bigg Boss 15.

article-image

Rakhi was rushed to the hospital on May 14, Tuesday, and initially, Ritesh had stated that she had 'heart-related ailments'. However, it was later confirmed that she experienced pain in her stomach which is why she was taken to the hospital.

