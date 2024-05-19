Karan Veer Mehra REACTS To Ex-Wife Nidhi Seth Calling Their Marriage 'Mistake': 'At Least Kisi Biwi Ne Galti Mani'

Karan Veer Mehra is all set to start his television journey again with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Earlier, he made headlines for his personal life after he got divorced from actress Nidhi Seth. The announcement of their separation came as a shock to their fans. However, his wife recently called her marriage to Karan the 'biggest mistake.'

Karan Veer Responds To Ex-Wife Nidhi's Statement

In an interview with Times Now, Karan reacted to ex-wife Nidhi's statement and said, "It's okay, at least kisi biwi ne apni galti toh mani. Woh hi bahut hai buss." (It's fine if at least a wife accepts when she is wrong. That is more than enough).

He further extended his best wishes to her and said, "I am sure woh khush hai, toh main bhi unke liye bahaut khush hoon." (I am sure she is happy, and in that case, I am happy for her).

Nidhi On Her Relationship With Karan

Nidhi and Karan got married in 2021 and parted ways in 2023. Fans have been anticipating Karan's response ever since Nidhi Seth said that she was finding love once more. The Kaamnaa actress posted a picture of herself and her special someone on Instagram after almost nine months of divorce from Karan.

In an earlier statement to Telly Masala, Nidhi called his relationship with Karan the biggest mistake of her life and said, "That was the biggest mistake of my life. Once I realised that things weren't working out, I decided to move."

Nidhi moved back to Bengaluru after her separation from her ex-husband, Karan. She has been pursuing a career in interior design.

Karan is all set to go to Romania for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 with other contestants including Sumona Chakravati, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Aashish Mehrotra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz and Krishna Shroff.