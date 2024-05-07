Decoding Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 Look: From Hand-Embroidered Saree To Chunky Jewels & Intricate Messy Braids

By: Sachin T | May 07, 2024
Alia Bhatt made heads turn as she walked down the red carpet of Met Gala 2024 in an ethereal saree on Tuesday
The Met Gala 2024 dress code was 'The Garden of Time' and Alia made sure to add a desi touch to it to honour her Indian roots on the global stage
Alia was a sight to behold in a sheer floral Sabyasachi saree, which she revealed took nearly 80 days to be created
The saree came with a dramatically long 'pallu', or trail, and she shared that it was created by 163 craftsmen and artisans
"We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920’s fringe style," she explained
Alia completed her look with statement Sabyasachi earrings and a chunky matha patti that only made her look more regal
'We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time’s gentle caress," she added
