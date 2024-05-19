Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Unfazed By Trolling, Calls Her Dramatic Black & White Cannes Look 'Magical'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes Film Festival veteran, reached the French Riviera on Thursday with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. For day 1, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wore a black and white gown embellished with hand-beaten gold flowers, which was custom-made by popular Indian fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

Despite being brutally trolled for her look by netizens, Aishwarya remained unfazed by the criticism, as she described her outfit as 'magical.' In a new interview with Vogue, Aishwarya talked about her day-one look and said, “The look last evening at the red carpet was designed by my dearest friends Shane and Falguni Peacock. They call it a gilded glow but to me, it was just magical.”

Aishwarya, who was representing L'Oréal Beauty, made her first outing at the film festival with the premiere of the Hollywood film Megalopolis.

On the second day at Cannes, Aishwarya chose a blue and silver outfit that featured dramatic sleeves and a poufy skirt as she headed to the screening of Kinds of Kindness.

Apart from Aishwarya, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kiara Advani are also walking the prestigious red carpet this year.

The Miss World 1994 has been attending the Film Festival every year since her debut in 2002 for her hit film Devdas, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. It served as a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan: I and was directed by Mani Ratnam.