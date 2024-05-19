Who Is Aman Mehta? Know All About Sharmin Segal’s Husband Whose Net-Worth Is ₹53.8 Crore

Sharmin Segal |

Sharmin Segal's recently released Sanjay Leela Bhansali series Heeramandi: the Diamond Bazaar is grabbing all the attention. The actress is known for playing Alamzeb in the series. However, she has faced criticism for her expressionless acting by the audience and critics on social media.

Despite there being a news buzz around Sharmin, do you know she is married to a billionaire? Let's know more about her not much known husband, Aman Mehta.

Know All About Aman Mehta

Aman Mehta graduated from Boston University with a bachelor's degree in economics before attending Columbia Business School to earn an MBA.



At Torrent Pharmaceuticals, an entity under the Torrent Group, Aman Mehta holds the position of Executive Director. As co-chairs of the international company, his father Sudhir Mehta and uncle Samir Mehta are in charge.



Aman Mehta Heir To A Billion-Dollar Empire

As per the Bloomberg 2024 Index, Samir Mehta, Aman's father, has a remarkable net worth of almost Rs 53,800 crore. According to reports, Samir and Aman oversee the company's pharmaceutical section exclusively. Forbes estimates that Torrent Pharma alone brought in about Rs 38,412 crore.

Sharmin & Aman Marriage

Sharmin Segal, who also happens to be the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, married Aman Mehta, who is a businessman by profession in November 2023.

Sharmin’s Family

Sharmin Segal's mother Bela Segal is a well-known film editor, and her father, Deepak Segal, is in charge of content at Applause Entertainment. In 2012, Bela directed the film Shirin Farhad Ki To Nikal Padi. Furthermore, she is the younger sister of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a director.