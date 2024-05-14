'So Crass': Sharmin Segal SLAMMED For Her 'Arrogant' Reply To Richa Chadha After She Revealed Others Competed For Her Heramandi Role

Yet again, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal, faced criticism from netizens. She plays the role of Alamzeb in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar; however, she was slammed for her poor performance in the series.

A new clip is doing the rounds on the internet, in which Richa Chadha revealed that several other women competed for Sharmin's role in Heeramandi. Reacting to this, Segal said, "Mujhe koi idea nahin tha." Her response seemed 'arrogant' to several netizens.

Check out the video:

In the video by Bollywood Bubble, Richa says that Bhansali had called her to his office and asked her to read the script. "I don’t know how it was with you guys," she added, looking at Sharmin and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

In response to Chadha, Sharmin revealed that she had read a few scenes and among all the women, she was the only one who auditioned. Further, she added that she had convinced herself while auditioning that she would do the part of Alamzeb in Heeramandi, although Bhansali hadn’t said anything.

"Jo Richa mujhe Bol rahi hai or dusri ladkiyan bhi thi jo mere role ke liye compete kar Rahi thi, mujhe koi idea nahin tha. Mujhe bas maalum tha mujhe Kya karna hai," she added.

To this, Richa added, “I know of two.” Sharmin says, “Two? There were probably more but who doesn’t want to work with Sanjay, sir? Main bahut lucky hoon Ke mujhe yeh mauka mila."

Reacting to this, several users slammed Segal, a user commented on the clip posted on Reddit, "Torture to see her act. Torture to hear her talk. I really hope she takes audience opinions seriously and stop acting."

While another said, "She has left Janhvi, Ananya, Sara miles behind in being unwatchable & insufferable on-screen & off-screen. At least the other nepos show some humility/candidness, even if fake, but goshh this girl is so crass!! The way she called 'Richaaa' shows she has zero respect even for her seniors,"

A third user added, "She has such a crass way of speaking and her tone... is so awful to listen to. Wonder if she missed her media training and voice classes as well as her acting ones."

Check out the comments: