Sharmin Segal Says She Gave 16 Auditions For Heeramandi Amid Backlash: 'I Prepared For A Year'

Bollywood actress Sharmin Segal has been at the receiving end of heavy criticism ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi released on OTT. Viewers slammed her for not being at par with the other actresses in the show. And now, Sharmin has revealed that she had to audition 16 times to finally bag the role of Alamzeb in Heeramandi.

After Heeramandi released, netizens also cried 'nepotism' for Sharmin, given the fact that she is Bhansali's niece. However, she stated that she did not receive any kind of favours or leeway from her uncle, and that she had to work equally hard just as everyone else to get the part.

During her recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sharmin revealed that she had to undergo preparations for a year and had to give 16 auditions before being stamped as Alamzeb.

Heeramandi has emerged to be one of the most watched series to have released this year, and while the show was lauded as was the cast, Sharmin was the only one who was bashed for her unimpressive acting chops in the magnum opus.

The actress was even trolled under her social media posts, so much so that she had to turn off the comments.

Her Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari recently stated that it was horrible how people were picking at Sharmin and called it "very mean". "I know some people like something and some people don’t. There is a way to say it. It has gotten very mean and I think it’s not fair and it shouldn’t happen like that," she defended.

However, Sharmin herself, and even Bhansali, are yet to address the criticism.