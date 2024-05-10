'Sharmin Segal Killing The Vibe Again': Netizens REACT After Sonakshi Sinha Tells Heeramandi Co-Star 'Apne Dialogues Ratt Liya Kare'

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiered on Netflix, Sharmin Segal, who played the role of Alamzeb, has been trolled for her poor acting in the series.

Amid this, the cast of Heeramandi joined Munawar Faruqui for a Mushaira Roast session, where they were divided into two teams: Sonakshi Ki Saheliyan and Manisha Ki Mallikaein. During this, Sonakshi bluntly roasted her co-star, Sharmin.

She goes on to say, “Sharmin ko har din set ka wrap jaldi karwana tha. Raat me jaldi so jaati thi, agle din school bhi to jana hota tha. Sharmin din bhar jitney gen Z alfaaz ratt jaati hai, kaash kisi din set par aane se pehle apne dialogues bhi ratt liya kare.

Check out the video:

The clip of Sonakshi roasting Sharmin was shared on a Reddit post by BollyBlindsNGossip, where users criticised Segal for 'killing the vibe again' with her expressions.

A user wrote, "I love how Sharmin couldn’t even give any expression now as well." Another added, "Even here she’s reciting lines without any emotions." A third person wrote, "She tried but it still didn’t work lol."

Take a look at the comments:

Heeramandi is based on the Indian independence movement against the British Raj.