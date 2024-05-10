 'Sharmin Segal Killing The Vibe Again': Netizens REACT After Sonakshi Sinha Tells Heeramandi Co-Star 'Apne Dialogues Ratt Liya Kare'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Sharmin Segal Killing The Vibe Again': Netizens REACT After Sonakshi Sinha Tells Heeramandi Co-Star 'Apne Dialogues Ratt Liya Kare'

'Sharmin Segal Killing The Vibe Again': Netizens REACT After Sonakshi Sinha Tells Heeramandi Co-Star 'Apne Dialogues Ratt Liya Kare'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal, has been criticised for her acting in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiered on Netflix, Sharmin Segal, who played the role of Alamzeb, has been trolled for her poor acting in the series.

Amid this, the cast of Heeramandi joined Munawar Faruqui for a Mushaira Roast session, where they were divided into two teams: Sonakshi Ki Saheliyan and Manisha Ki Mallikaein. During this, Sonakshi bluntly roasted her co-star, Sharmin.

She goes on to say, “Sharmin ko har din set ka wrap jaldi karwana tha. Raat me jaldi so jaati thi, agle din school bhi to jana hota tha. Sharmin din bhar jitney gen Z alfaaz ratt jaati hai, kaash kisi din set par aane se pehle apne dialogues bhi ratt liya kare.

Check out the video:

Read Also
'Casting Her Was Biggest Mistake': Netizens SLAM Sharmin Segal's Acting In Uncle Sanjay Leela...
article-image
Read Also
'He Made It Awkward': Sanjay Leela Bhansali Moves Richa Chadha Away, Pulls Sharmin Segal Closer At...
article-image

The clip of Sonakshi roasting Sharmin was shared on a Reddit post by BollyBlindsNGossip, where users criticised Segal for 'killing the vibe again' with her expressions.

A user wrote, "I love how Sharmin couldn’t even give any expression now as well." Another added, "Even here she’s reciting lines without any emotions." A third person wrote, "She tried but it still didn’t work lol."

Take a look at the comments:

Read Also
Who is Sharmin Segal? Know All About Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Niece Who's Receiving Flak For...
article-image

Heeramandi is based on the Indian independence movement against the British Raj.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sridevi Kapoor Chowk': BMC's Tribute To Late Veteran Actress; Names Junction After Her In Andheri's...

'Sridevi Kapoor Chowk': BMC's Tribute To Late Veteran Actress; Names Junction After Her In Andheri's...

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Scenes Copied From THIS 1999 Film? Aamir Khan's Co-Star Makes Shocking...

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Scenes Copied From THIS 1999 Film? Aamir Khan's Co-Star Makes Shocking...

Ibrahim Ali Khan Goes Shirtless During Beach Day Outing In Miami

Ibrahim Ali Khan Goes Shirtless During Beach Day Outing In Miami

'I Am Not Racist': Cardi B Reacts To Backlash After Identifying Met Gala Designer As 'Asian'

'I Am Not Racist': Cardi B Reacts To Backlash After Identifying Met Gala Designer As 'Asian'

Pooja Bhatt To Feature Alongside Suniel Shetty In Yet-Untitled Project, Actress Gives A Glimpse Of...

Pooja Bhatt To Feature Alongside Suniel Shetty In Yet-Untitled Project, Actress Gives A Glimpse Of...