Daisy Shah On Kannada Film Industry's 'Navel Obsession': 'Either Fruit Salad Was Made On Heroine's Navel Or Water Was Poured'

Actress Daisy Shah, who has worked in several Kannada films, recently shared her views on what she described as the industry's fixation with the navels of female actors.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Daisy recalled her experience when she was shooting for a Kannada film. She said, "When I was doing that film, after shoot, during my off days, I was watching TV and all the Kannada songs that I saw... there is a particular actor there, and in all his songs, either a fruit salad or a vegetable salad was being made on the heroine's navel… with close-up shots… or sometimes ice or water was being poured on the navel."

Although Daisy did not name anyone, soon after the video surfaced, many users on X (formerly known as Twitter) speculated that she was indirectly referring to actor-filmmaker V Ravichandran, who is known for such cinematic styles in his movies.

Reacting to Daisy's video, a user commented, "Ravichandran ... Our very own Chief Navel Officer ... Commonu Darling Aiyyo Aiyyo."

Another comment read, "This is Ravichandran😅"

A few months back, actress Malavika Mohanan also spoke about the 'naval obsession' of the South Indian film industry.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, she had said, "I used to be very perplexed earlier, too, because I’ve grown up in Mumbai. It was a completely new phenomenon that navels are obsessed over so much. And then you’d see pictures of actresses on social media, where they zoom into their bodies. Navel obsession is a very real thing."