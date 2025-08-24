 'Touched Me Very Badly': Daisy Shah Recalls Harrowing Incidents Of Harassment In Dombivli & During Song Shoot In Jaipur
During one of her latest interviews, Daisy Shah, who was raised in Dombivli, revealed that she was groped on the streets of her locality. The actress admitted that she could not react at that time due to the rush and chaos of the place. However, she recalled how in Jaipur, during a separate incident, she decided to retaliate. She revealed that her immediate reaction was to lash out in anger

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
Bollywood actress Daisy Shah recently opened up about disturbing experiences of harassment she faced both in her hometown Dombivli, near Mumbai, and later during a film shoot in Jaipur. During one of her latest interviews, Daisy, who was born and raised in Dombivli, revealed that she was groped on the streets of her locality.

Recalling one such incident, she told Hauterrfly, "I've had instances in Dombivli when I'm just walking on the footpath and a person just walked past me and he literally touched me very badly. And by the time I turned around I couldn't understand who the person was because the area was crowded."

The actress admitted that she could not react at that time due to the rush and chaos of the place. However, she recalled how in Jaipur, during a separate incident, she decided to retaliate.

Speaking about the incident that occurred while shooting a song sequence in Jaipur, Shah explained, "We were shooting a song in Haveli in Jaipur, it is a famous place. It’s a tourist spot. But there is only one In and Out gate. So there were around 500 people in the crowd and some 200 dancers. When they announced pack-up, everyone started rushing through that gate, and in that crowd, somebody touched me on the back."

She revealed that her immediate reaction was to lash out in anger. "I did not see left or right, I just started hitting people behind me. Whoever I saw, I hit because I was very angry."

The actress further added that the situation escalated after pack-up when a local threatened her. "After we all came out, a local person threatened me to teach a lesson, and I was like, yes show me."

Explaining the reason behind her reaction, the actress said, "The reason why I hit the person was because the man was not talking properly, and he was doing that because I was a girl. Come face me bravely, why are you taking shelter in a crowd like a coward. Show me your face and then dare to do anything."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Daisy was last seen in the film Mystery of the Tattoo which released in 2023. She has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.

Recently, there were rumours that she will be seen as a contestant in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19, however, she rubbished the reports and said that she probably will never participate in the controversial reality show.

