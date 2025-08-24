Video: Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of Param Sundari Release

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of the release of their upcoming film Param Sundari. The duo was seen offering prayers at the holy shrine, with several photos and videos from their visit now circulating on social media.

In a video shared by IANS, Janhvi is seen dressed in a traditional orange saree as she sat on the temple floor to offer prayers. Beside her, Sidharth was seen in a simple off-white kurta and pyjama, joining in the prayer ceremony.

After offering prayers, the actors also met with members of the temple committee. In some visuals, both Janhvi and Sidharth can be seen adorned with garlands around their necks as they received blessings.

The actors are currently busy with the promotions of the film and they have been visiting different cities across India amid the buzz around Param Sundari. So far, the trailer and several songs of the film have been shared by the makers and all the assets have been loved by the audience.

Meanwhile, Param Sundari is all set to hit the silver screens on August 29. The film was earlier supposed to release in July, however, it got pushed reportedly due to the mammoth success of Saiyaara.

Param Sundari is a cross-cultural love story, and while Sidharth will be seen playing a happy-go-lucky North Indian Param, Janhvi will essay the role of South beauty, Sundari. The film marks the first time that the two will be seen sharing the screen, and it has been directed by Tushar Jalota.