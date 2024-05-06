'He Made It Awkward': Sanjay Leela Bhansali Moves Richa Chadha Away, Pulls Sharmin Segal Closer At Heeramandi Screening (VIDEO)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all over the news of late, courtesy, his latest magnum opus Heeramandi, which also marked his web series debut as a filmmaker. And not just him, but his niece, actress Sharmin Segal, has also been making headlines, albeit for all wrong reasons. And in the midst of this, a video of Bhansali pushing away Richa Chadha and pulling Sharmin closer has now gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Richa can be seen greeting Bhansali and the rest of the cast at the screening of Heeramandi that was held in the city in April end. However, as soon as they greeted each other and the whole cast stood to pose for the cameras, the filmmaker was seen moving Richa aside, and dragging Sharmin closer to him in the centre, and while at, he also planted a peck on her cheek.

The video, which was missed by netizens earlier, is now going viral on the internet amid the massive backlash that Sharmin has been receiving for her acting in Heeramandi.

"I think sharmin did move to the other side to let richa stand with slb but he pulled her towards the center making the whole situation awkward," a user commented, and another wrote, "Hope SLB knows putting her centrestage in relation to Heera Mandi will only hurt her."

Ever since Heeramandi released on Netflix on May 1, Sharmin has been at the receiving end of severe backlash as netizens called her 'expressionless' and sub par given the storyline that was given to her character and the acting chops of her co-stars. Netizens even called it 'a classic case of nepotism' and stated that she bagged the magnum opus only because she is Bhansali's niece.

Amid the trolling, the actress has now turned off comments on her social media handle as well.