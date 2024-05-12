'Sharmin Se Achha Kar Rahi Hai': Netizens Laud Harshaali Malhotra Aka Munni As She Recreates Heeramandi's Alamzeb

Harshaali Malhotra and Sharmin Seghal |

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been all over the news. The series has set the internet on fire as it is becoming one of the most talked-about web shows of the year. However, the period drama has received mixed reviews from fans, and critics for its grand cinematic storyline and performances of the star cast.

Now, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress Harshaali Malhotra has treated her fans with a video recreating the character of 'Alamzeb' from the show. Amidst the buzz surrounding them, her video has broken as a wide fire, she fans things she should have been cast in the film for Sharmin's role.

The social media sensation who has worked with Salman Khan is now praised by fans for her recent rendition of the series’ song “Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye. She has left her fans spellbound in the video, in which she is seen expressing the character wearing a golden lehenga.

One of the users commented, "Acting better than Sharmin"

"Sharmin se to achi hi kar rahi hai acting wo to expression less hai pori series mein", other user wrote.

While another comments reads, "She's beating Sharmin Sehgal in this one."

Take a look a the video here:

Talking about the series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, it is set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement in the 1940s, Heeramandi weaves a mesmerizing tale around the lives of courtesans in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore.

The star-studded series features renowned actors such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, and a few others in other important roles.