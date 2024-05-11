Heeramandi Success Bash: Pregnant Richa Chadha Glows in Red, Sonakshi Sinha & Taha Shah Badussha Twin in Black

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 11, 2024
On Saturday, May 11, the makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar celebrated its success with a party at Gigi in Bandra, Mumbai.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with the cast of Heeramandi stunned in ethnic outfits as they posed for the paparazzi outside Gigi.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Manisha Koirala, who played the role of Mallikajaan, stunned in a yellow suit.
Richa Chadha, who is expecting her first baby with Ali Fazal, arrived in a red suit.
Sanjeeda Shaikh, seen as Waheeda, wore a yellow lehenga.
Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays Bibbojaan, Mallikajaan's elder daughter stunned in a pink and red sharara set.
Sonakshi Sinha, who won the hearts for portaying the role of Fareedan Jahan, arrived in a black outfit.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal, who is being criticised for her acting in Heeramandi, wore a pastel blue salwar suit.
Internet's current heartthrob, Taha Shah Badussha aka Nawab Tajdar Baloch, looked handsome in an all-black outfit.
Fardeen Khan, who was seen as Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed, donned a black and white kurta.
The father-son duo, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman were also seen at the success bash in Mumbai.
Thanks For Reading!