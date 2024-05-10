25 Years Of Sarfarosh: Aamir Khan Hugs Mukesh Rishi, Sonali Bendre Stuns In Red Dress

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 10, 2024
On May 10, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sarfarosh, the film's creators hosted a special screening, which was attended by the cast of the movie.
Sarfarosh director John Matthew Matthan made an appearance in a white shirt and blue denim jeans.
Makrand Deshpande, who played the role of Shiva wore a sweatshirt.
Aamir Khan who gained immense appreciation for his role as as ACP Ajay Singh Rathod, wore a navy blue T-shirt.
Aamir Khan was seen hugging his Sarfarosh co-star Mukesh Rishi, who was seen as inspector Saleem Ahmed.
Looking gorgeous as ever, Sonali Bendre, who played Aamir Khan's on-screen lover, stunned in a red dress.
Naseruddin Shah aka Gulfam Hassan looked dapper in a maroon floral shirt.
Manoj Joshi wore a kurta to the special screening of Sarfarosh.
Upasana Singh wore a ethnic pink salwar suit to the screening.
Akhilendra Mishra wore a black shirt with denim jeans to celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh.
Govind Namdev, who made a special appearance in Sarfarosh was also seen.
