25 Years Of Sarfarosh: Aamir Khan Hugs Mukesh Rishi, Sonali Bendre Stuns In Red Dress

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 10, 2024

On May 10, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sarfarosh, the film's creators hosted a special screening, which was attended by the cast of the movie.

Sarfarosh director John Matthew Matthan made an appearance in a white shirt and blue denim jeans.

Makrand Deshpande, who played the role of Shiva wore a sweatshirt.

Aamir Khan who gained immense appreciation for his role as as ACP Ajay Singh Rathod, wore a navy blue T-shirt.

Aamir Khan was seen hugging his Sarfarosh co-star Mukesh Rishi, who was seen as inspector Saleem Ahmed.

Looking gorgeous as ever, Sonali Bendre, who played Aamir Khan's on-screen lover, stunned in a red dress.

Naseruddin Shah aka Gulfam Hassan looked dapper in a maroon floral shirt.

Manoj Joshi wore a kurta to the special screening of Sarfarosh.

Upasana Singh wore a ethnic pink salwar suit to the screening.

Akhilendra Mishra wore a black shirt with denim jeans to celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh.

Govind Namdev, who made a special appearance in Sarfarosh was also seen.

