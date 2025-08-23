How I Met My Partner: 'Forget Your Friend, Let’s Get Married': How Nimisha Vakharia’s Lifelong Friendship Turned Into Love

Nimisha Vakharia and Nitin |

Nimisha Vakharia, who has acted in films (Khichdi) and several TV shows (Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Kum Kum-Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan), reveals that when her husband Nitin proposed to her, she thought he was joking!

Q. How and when did you meet your husband Nitin?

A. I know him since I was six years old. We did a play together when I was in the first standard and Nitin was in the tenth standard. My mother would tell him to take care of me. Several years later, we worked together again in the super-duper hit Gujarati play Baa Retire Thai Chhe directed by Shafi Inamdar. He was playing my brother. We did a world tour with the show and became good friends. I knew he didn't want to get married at that time because they had some business issues. Also, he was older to me. When my mother started bringing me marriage proposals from other boys, I would refuse. So my mother asked Nitin to convince me. Nitin asked me what the problem was with the boy... such was the relationship we shared. Then one day, he called to say that he was ready to get married and asked me to match-make for him. I had even thought of some girl for him. But then he called me one day on my landline and told me, ‘Forget your friend, let us get married.’

This is the way he proposed!

Who does this? He told me his bank balance in detail and said, ‘You can ask your mother and then give me a reply.’ I thought he was joking, so I also told him in jest, ‘Yeh tumhara best idea hai, we will do theatre together and travel together.’ And I hung up.

Q. Who played Cupid?

A. A few days later, I realised he had told everyone about his plan to marry me. A senior actress called me to her makeup room and said, ‘Why aren’t you replying to his proposal?’ I was very young and did not understand... I still thought she was talking about my friend. Post pack-up, I went to my car which was parked at Bhaidas Hall, where all stage actors hang out. Ketki Dave and her husband Rasik were there. They were his best friends, so they played Cupid. They took me to a restaurant and both started: ‘Why are you saying no to Nitin? He is such a nice boy.’ I finally understood: Oh, so he has seriously proposed to me. I went home and I called him. He told me he brainwashed me so well, saying that if I married someone who is not from theatre, we would never meet, and our friendship is more important.

Q. What else did he tell you?

A. He also said that he will not have children. I had suffered a major accident when I was 18, and the doctor had said that it might be difficult for me to conceive, so I thought: Ram milaye jodi. The astrologer also gave the go-ahead. And this is how we both got married.

Q. How did friends and family react?

A. Half the industry was in shock because we both are poles apart — he likes good clothing and is always well-dressed, while I can spend my whole life in one jeans and two T-shirts. But the best thing is we were very good friends.

Q. Who is more possessive?

A. He is.

Q. Who apologises first when you fight?

A. When we were in a joint family, they would say: Two minutes ago, we heard them fighting and now it’s all quiet. Earlier, I was the one who tried to make things work, but now I don’t react at all because he is short-tempered, but his temper also cools down fast.

Q. How has the relationship changed now that you are parents?

A. Our friendship will remain constant till the end, but of course, priorities change. We have two biological kids and they become the centre of attraction. My children always say that we are very different, very chill. Our love is friendship wala love, so it’s quite different. My son is doing his MBA with IIM Ahmedabad, and my daughter is with a multinational company in Pune, so we both are alone now. But our friendship is there and our hobbies are the same.

Love for me: Is friendship — a person with whom you can talk everything under the sun. When you grow old but still have so much to talk to that person... that is love, according to me.