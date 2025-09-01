'She Cannot Match Sridevi': Janhvi Kapoor Reportedly In Talks For Chaalbaaz Remake; Netizens Are Upset

Janhvi Kapoor / Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Param Sundari. Her performance in the movie has received mixed responses from critics and netizens. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actress is in talks to star in the remake of Chaalbaaz. The movie was earlier announced with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, but it never went on the floors.

A source told the portal, "For Janhvi, Chaalbaaz is a lot more than just a film. It's an emotion. She has jumped onto the chance of playing the lead role in Chaalbaaz, but is treading this with utmost caution."

"She is taking opinions from people around for the Chaalbaaz remake. She is excited, but is also wary of all the comparisons. She is expected to take a call on the Chaalbaaz remake by the end of September," added the source.

Netizens Feel Janhvi Kapoor Will Ruin Chaalbaaz

Well, netizens are clearly not happy with the report of Janhvi starring in Chaalbaaz remake. A netizen tweeted, "WHATTTTT ??????????? NO WAYYYYY!!!! SACRILEGE !!!! Please do not desecrate my childhood memories and beloved movies (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Single role hota nae hai double karaoge? (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "If she takes up the project it's Obvious that she cannot match Sridevi performance Her trools Gets doubled (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Chaalbaaz, which was released in 1989, is an iconic film of Sridevi in which she played a double role. She had won the Filmfare Best Actress award for her performance in the movie. The film also starred Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol in the lead roles. Well, let's wait and watch whether Janhvi will do the remake or not.