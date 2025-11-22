De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Holds Strong Despite New Releases

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 | YouTube

De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, and Meezaan, had a strictly decent week one. It was expected that the movie would show a significant drop during its second weekend, as new films like Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur are releasing. However, DDPD 2 has done good business at the box office on its second Friday.

According to Sacnilk, the film on its eighth day has collected approximately Rs. 2.25 crore, which is surely a good number. In eight days, the movie has collected Rs. 53.50 crore. If on Saturday and Sunday it shows a jump, we can expect De De Pyaar De 2 to collect around Rs. 60 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Mastiii 4 on its first day collected approximately Rs. 2.75 crore, and 120 Bahadur has collected around Rs. 2.35 crore. So, while these films have taken a low opening, clearly De De Pyaar De 2, with a collection of Rs. 2.25 crore on its eighth day, is holding well in its second week.

De De Pyaar De Vs De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection

In eight days, De De Pyaar De, in 2019, had collected Rs. 64.63 crore, and De De Pyaar De 2 has collected Rs. 53.50 crore. So, the sequel is around Rs. 10 crore behind its first part.

The lifetime collection of De De Pyaar De was Rs. 104.13. Let's wait and watch whether De De Pyaar De 2 will be able to beat that or not.

De De Pyaar De 2 Reviews

De De Pyaar De 2 has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Even though the film will have its share of loyal audiences, word of mouth is what will do the trick. One just hopes and prays the film’s fate should not get literally translated to the film’s title!"