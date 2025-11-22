'It Was Such A Stressful Period': Farhan Akhtar On Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif Starrer Jee Le Zaraa Being Delayed

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar | Instagram

In 2021, Farhan Akhtar announced his directorial titled Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. Every moviegoer was super excited for the movie, but it never started rolling, and it has been delayed indefinitely. Recently, during an interview, Farhan revealed how the delay of the film was a stressful period for him.

While talking to YouTuber Samdish, Farhan revealed, “So my film Toofan was released in 2021, and right after that, I was set to direct a film called Jee Le Zara. It just kept getting delayed, and for those two years, I kept saying no to all other opportunities that came my way. I did that because when you have to direct, you can only focus on that. If an acting role came, I told them, ‘No, I am soon going to be directing’.”

The filmmaker and actor further said, “It was such a stressful period because I thought that I was wasting time, and before I knew it, two and a half years had gone by. There are some personal insecurities as well. I started feeling that maybe people will think that I wouldn’t be able to direct. It had been 12 years since I had directed a film, and maybe people would doubt my skills. When you sit with a therapist and you tell these things, you start realising where all these things are coming from. Because I didn’t want to say, ‘Let me move on from this film.’”

Farhan's new film as an actor, titled 120 Bahadur, was released on Friday. The film has received a decent response from the critics and the audience.

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1

120 Bahadur collected approximately Rs. 2.35 crore on its first day. The movie is expected to show a jump on Saturday and Sunday as the word of mouth is quite good. However, according to some media reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 100 crore, so it surely needs to show a huge jump over the weekend.