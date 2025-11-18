 De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Starrer Shows A Huge Drop On Monday
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Starrer Shows A Huge Drop On Monday

After a strictly decent weekend, all eyes were on the Monday collection of De De Pyaar De 2. But the film has failed to pass the Monday test as it showed a huge drop on its day four. The Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer has collected approximately Rs. 39 crore in four days. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 took an average start at the box office with a collection of Rs. 8.75 crore. However, it showed a good growth on Saturday and Sunday, and collected Rs. 12.25 crore and Rs. 13.75 crore respectively. During its first weekend, the movie collected Rs. 34.75 crore, which is strictly a decent number.

Now, all eyes were on the Monday collection. The film has failed to pass the Monday test as it showed a huge drop at the box office. According to Sacnilk, on its fourth day, De De Pyaar De 2 approximately collected Rs. 4.25 crore, which is surely not a great number.

In four days, the film has collected Rs. 39 crore. On its fourth day, the movie should have minted around Rs. 6 crore to collect a decent amount by the end of its first week. Now, we can expect the first week collection to be around Rs. 50-52 crore.

De De Pyaar De Vs De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection

In four days, De De Pyaar De had collected Rs. 43.23 crore. So, clearly, the sequel has collected less than its first installment. The lifetime collection of De De Pyaar De was Rs. 104.13 crore, and for now, it looks like it will be difficult for De De Pyaar De 2 to surpass that amount.

De De Pyaar De 2 Budget

The makers of De De Pyaar De 2 have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, but reportedly, it is mounted on a budget of Rs. 100 crore.

De De Pyaar De 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Even though the film will have its share of loyal audiences, word of mouth is what will do the trick. One just hopes and prays the film’s fate should not get literally translated to the film’s title! "

