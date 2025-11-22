 Shraddha Kapoor INJURED! Actress Fractures Left Foot While Shooting Lavani Sequence For Eetha In Nashik, Shoot Cancelled For 2 Weeks
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShraddha Kapoor INJURED! Actress Fractures Left Foot While Shooting Lavani Sequence For Eetha In Nashik, Shoot Cancelled For 2 Weeks

Shraddha Kapoor INJURED! Actress Fractures Left Foot While Shooting Lavani Sequence For Eetha In Nashik, Shoot Cancelled For 2 Weeks

Shraddha Kapoor, currently shooting for Eetha, a biopic on legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, injured herself during a Lavani sequence, fracturing her left foot. She had gained 15 kg for the role and was performing energetic steps in a Nauvari saree when she lost balance.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2024 film Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, has now stepped into a new role as Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a legendary Lavani performer, in the biopic titled Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar.

Shraddha Kapoor Injured

She began shooting for the film earlier this month in Aundhewadi near Nashik. However, the actress has now reportedly injured herself during a Lavani sequence, resulting in a fracture in her left foot.

Read Also
After Orry, Mumbai Police Summon Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor In ₹252-Crore Drugs...
article-image

Shraddha Kapoor Fractures Left Foot While Shooting For Eetha

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Hosts Global Economic Summit 2025, Leaders Highlight Maharashtra’s Rising Investment Momentum On Global Stage
Mumbai Hosts Global Economic Summit 2025, Leaders Highlight Maharashtra’s Rising Investment Momentum On Global Stage
Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Reconsider Rejection Of Coimbatore And Madurai Metro Projects, Calls Decision A Surprise
Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Reconsider Rejection Of Coimbatore And Madurai Metro Projects, Calls Decision A Surprise
India Sets Ambitious Goal To Boost Seafood Exports To ₹1 Lakh Crore By 2030
India Sets Ambitious Goal To Boost Seafood Exports To ₹1 Lakh Crore By 2030
'Ew But Cute': Cardi B's Umbilical Cord Becomes Her Keepsake Gold Pendant
'Ew But Cute': Cardi B's Umbilical Cord Becomes Her Keepsake Gold Pendant

According to Mid-Day, Shraddha's injury occurred while she was performing Lavani, the folk dance form that Narayangaonkar was renowned for. Since Lavani music is known for its fast-paced beats and quick tempo, Shraddha, who was sporting a vibrant Nauvari saree, heavy jewellery, and a kamarpatta, was performing a series of energetic steps to Ajay-Atul's music. The actress has also gained 15 kg to look the part of a young Vithabai.

During the dance, in one of the steps, she mistakenly put all her weight on her left foot and lost her balance, resulting in the injury.

Etha Shoot Cancelled For 2 Weeks

Soon after the incident, Laxman Utekar called off the Nashik schedule. However, Shraddha was reportedly keen to not let the shooting days go to waste, so she suggested that the team rework the schedule and film her close-up scenes instead.

The source further added, "After returning to Mumbai, they began to film on a set at Madh Island, where Shraddha shot some emotional sequences. However, after a couple of days, her pain aggravated and they had to discontinue the shoot. The unit will regroup two weeks later when she has completely recovered."

Read Also
Shraddha Kapoor Travels Economy With Boyfriend Rahul Mody As They Return After Attending Friend's...
article-image

As of now, the film has not been officially announced yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shraddha Kapoor INJURED! Actress Fractures Left Foot While Shooting Lavani Sequence For Eetha In...

Shraddha Kapoor INJURED! Actress Fractures Left Foot While Shooting Lavani Sequence For Eetha In...

'It Was Such A Stressful Period': Farhan Akhtar On Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif...

'It Was Such A Stressful Period': Farhan Akhtar On Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif...

'Bohot Galat...': Deepak Chahar SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling His Sister Malti Chahar...

'Bohot Galat...': Deepak Chahar SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling His Sister Malti Chahar...

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Holds Strong...

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Holds Strong...

Rapper Wiz Khalifa Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Rolling Loud India 2025 Performance, Greets Paps With...

Rapper Wiz Khalifa Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Rolling Loud India 2025 Performance, Greets Paps With...