Shraddha Kapoor INJURED! Actress Fractures Left Foot While Shooting Lavani Sequence For Eetha In Nashik, Shoot Cancelled For 2 Weeks

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2024 film Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, has now stepped into a new role as Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a legendary Lavani performer, in the biopic titled Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar.

Shraddha Kapoor Injured

She began shooting for the film earlier this month in Aundhewadi near Nashik. However, the actress has now reportedly injured herself during a Lavani sequence, resulting in a fracture in her left foot.

Shraddha Kapoor Fractures Left Foot While Shooting For Eetha

According to Mid-Day, Shraddha's injury occurred while she was performing Lavani, the folk dance form that Narayangaonkar was renowned for. Since Lavani music is known for its fast-paced beats and quick tempo, Shraddha, who was sporting a vibrant Nauvari saree, heavy jewellery, and a kamarpatta, was performing a series of energetic steps to Ajay-Atul's music. The actress has also gained 15 kg to look the part of a young Vithabai.

During the dance, in one of the steps, she mistakenly put all her weight on her left foot and lost her balance, resulting in the injury.

Etha Shoot Cancelled For 2 Weeks

Soon after the incident, Laxman Utekar called off the Nashik schedule. However, Shraddha was reportedly keen to not let the shooting days go to waste, so she suggested that the team rework the schedule and film her close-up scenes instead.

The source further added, "After returning to Mumbai, they began to film on a set at Madh Island, where Shraddha shot some emotional sequences. However, after a couple of days, her pain aggravated and they had to discontinue the shoot. The unit will regroup two weeks later when she has completely recovered."

As of now, the film has not been officially announced yet.