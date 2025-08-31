 Priya Marathe Death: Prarthana Behere Breaks Down At Pavitra Rishta Co-Star's Funeral In Mumbai – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPriya Marathe Death: Prarthana Behere Breaks Down At Pavitra Rishta Co-Star's Funeral In Mumbai – VIDEO

Priya Marathe Death: Prarthana Behere Breaks Down At Pavitra Rishta Co-Star's Funeral In Mumbai – VIDEO

Actress Prarthana Behere was seen getting emotional at the funeral of her Pavitra Rishta co-star Priya Marathe, on Sunday, who passed away at 38 at her Mira Road residence after battling cancer for a year. Priya, also active in the Marathi industry, was mourned by several colleagues. Behere was seen folding her hands in grief, mourning the loss of her close friend.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking turn of events, Pavitra Rishta actress Priya Marathe, known for her role as Varsha, passed away at the age of 38 at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai. She had been battling cancer for the past year and was also active in the Marathi entertainment industry. Her last rites took place today, attended by several industry colleagues, including Prarthana Behere.

Prarthana Behere Breaks Down At Priya Marathe Funeral

Prarthana Behere, who played Vaishali in Pavitra Rishta, shared a close bond with Priya and was seen breaking down in tears. She was spotted folding her hands in grief as she mourned the loss of her colleague.

Actors Shalmali Toyle, Abhijeet Khandekar, Astad Kale, and Om Prakash Shinde were also present at the funeral, visibly emotional as they paid their respects.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Virender Sehwag & His Son Aaryavir Seen Bonding On The Sidelines Of DPL 2025 Final In Delhi
Video: Virender Sehwag & His Son Aaryavir Seen Bonding On The Sidelines Of DPL 2025 Final In Delhi
YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy Declines INDIA Bloc Request, Assures NDA Of Support In Vice-Presidential Polls
YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy Declines INDIA Bloc Request, Assures NDA Of Support In Vice-Presidential Polls
Mumbai News: BEST Cites Shortage Of Buses, Manpower; New Routes On Hold
Mumbai News: BEST Cites Shortage Of Buses, Manpower; New Routes On Hold
Andhra Pradesh: Devotees Celebrating Ganesha Visarjan Tossed Into Air As Drunk Driver Ploughs Scorpio Car Into Them In Paderu, 2 Dead, 3 Injured; Video
Andhra Pradesh: Devotees Celebrating Ganesha Visarjan Tossed Into Air As Drunk Driver Ploughs Scorpio Car Into Them In Paderu, 2 Dead, 3 Injured; Video

Check out the video:

Read Also
Priya Marathe Death: 'Couldn't Believe It', Pavitra Rishta Actress' Onscreen Husband Anurag Sharma...
article-image

Priya is survived by husband Shantanu Moghe, also a Marathi actor best known for playing Chhatrapati Shivaji in the TV show Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji.

Priya Marathe was known for her roles in popular shows like Kasamh Se, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Tu Tithe Me, Bhaage Re Mann, Jayastute, and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, among others.

Usha Nadkarni Remembers Priya Marathe

Usha Nadkarni remembered Priya and mourned her loss, sharing how first Sushant Singh Rajput and now Priya are gone. Usha shared that Priya was a very quiet girl, focused only on her work, and never indulged in masti or interfered with anyone on the sets of Pavitra Rishta.

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Usha said, "This wasn't the age to leave us, she had just got married, she should've been starting a family, raising her kids. I had thought of meeting her of late, but then decided against it because she may not have been looking good, her hair would've fallen off due to her cancer treatment, and she wouldn't have wanted us to see her in that state."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priya Marathe Death: Prarthana Behere Breaks Down At Pavitra Rishta Co-Star's Funeral In Mumbai –...

Priya Marathe Death: Prarthana Behere Breaks Down At Pavitra Rishta Co-Star's Funeral In Mumbai –...

Ranbir Kapoor Joins Mother Neetu Kapoor For Ganpati Visarjan

Ranbir Kapoor Joins Mother Neetu Kapoor For Ganpati Visarjan

Allu Arjun Issues FIRST Statement After Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Death At 94: 'Her Love,...

Allu Arjun Issues FIRST Statement After Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Death At 94: 'Her Love,...

Taylor Swift To Georgina Rodriguez: Hollywood's Latest Obession Is Gigantic Engagement Rings

Taylor Swift To Georgina Rodriguez: Hollywood's Latest Obession Is Gigantic Engagement Rings

'Man Banging My Bonnet, Smirking...': Sumona Chakravarti Reveals Car Was Mobbed By Maratha Quota...

'Man Banging My Bonnet, Smirking...': Sumona Chakravarti Reveals Car Was Mobbed By Maratha Quota...