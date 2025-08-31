Priya Marathe Death: 'Couldn't Believe It', Pavitra Rishta Actress' Onscreen Husband Anurag Sharma Is In Shock

Instagram: Anurag Sharma / Priya Marathe

This morning, we all got the shocking news that actress Priya Marathe has passed away. Known for her performance in many Hindi and Marathi TV shows, Priya died after battling cancer. She played the role of Varsha aka Varshu in Ekta Kapoor's show Pavitra Rishta, and her onscreen husband, Anurag Sharma, is shocked to know about Priya's demise.

While talking to Telly Talk India, Sharma said, "This is really sad to hear that Priya Marathe is no more among us. It is very shocking for all of us, for the entire Pavitra Rishta team, for the industry. Such a nice girl, and very good actress, and a very good human being. I did Pavitra Rishta with her for almost 2-2.5 years. She was playing my wife in it."

The actor added, "When we found out, we couldn't believe it. When we got the call in the morning, and we read the chats in the group, (we could not believe it). Life is very unpredictable. We don't know when life will leave us. I feel that before running after money, it is important for a person to take care of their health. It is a very sad thing. I hope that God will give peace to her soul."

Marathi Actor Subodh Bhave Mourns Priya Marathe's Demise

Subodh Bhave, who is a big name in the Marathi film industry, took to Instagram to mourn Priya's demise. He shared a long post which read, "A great actress, my co-star in some serials and films. But for me, the most important relationship was with her. Priya was my cousin."

He further wrote, "A few years ago, she was diagnosed with cancer. After battling it, she started working again. She once again appeared in front of the audience with her effortless and beautiful acting in plays and serials." Bhave in his post also wrote that Priya was a fighter, but her strength eventually waned.

Priya was just 38 years old. She was married to actor Shantanu Moghe.