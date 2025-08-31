Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release Date Locked: When & Where To Watch Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Film With Vikrant Massey?

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release Date Locked | Photo Credit: Trailer

Bollywood is gearing up to open its doors to a new face with Shanaya Kapoor's long-awaited film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Opposite talented Vikrant Massey, the movie has already generated buzz for its interesting plot and provocative title. Months of rumors finally saw the makers confirm the OTT release date, which will give fans a reason to put their calendars on notice.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will release on September 5, 2025, and will be streaming exclusively on ZEE5. The news has generated buzz, as audiences will be able to see Shanaya Kapoor's big debut alongside a heavy-hitting actor like Vikrant Massey.

About the film

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan is the narrative of a blind singer, Jahaan (Vikrant Massey), and a visually impaired theatre performer, Saba (Shanaya Kapoor), who bond and fall in love on a Himalayan train ride without disclosing their status to one another. They share an intimate emotional bond through voice and dialogue, finding love and perception beyond sight. The romance deepens, and the tale tracks their path as they navigate their common struggles and intensifying relationship.

Pyaar begins with Gustaakhiyan, aur aage ka magic bas Dil Se Dekho ✨



Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan premieres 5th September, only on ZEE5. pic.twitter.com/YQvTLSO2HM — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) August 30, 2025

Why the buzz?

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, has been in the spotlight for a while, and her debut has been highly anticipated. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey is known for films like Chhapaak, 12th Fail, and Haseen Dillruba, which makes his collaboration with Shanaya particularly special. The film also promises soulful music and visually rich storytelling, making it a complete entertainer.

Final word

With a compelling love story, fresh chemistry, and a stellar platform like ZEE5, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is set to be one of the most talked-about releases of 2025. Fans can’t wait to see if Shanaya lives up to the expectations and brings a refreshing new charm to Bollywood.