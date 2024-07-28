Only Murders In The Building Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Steve Martin, Selena Gomez's Award-Winning Show

Only Murders In The Building: Season 4 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short-starrer Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is a mystery thriller series with copious amounts of humour, which is set to release in August 2024. The comedy series is created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin.

When & where to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 4?

The upcoming season of the series will be released digitally on August 27, 2024. It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu. Taking to her account on X, Selena Gomez shared the trailer with the caption, "Only Murders returns August 27! #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding."

Plot

The series revolves around three crime podcasters, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles, who become friends while investigating a mysterious murder in their apartment building, Arconia. In Season 4, the trio tries to discover the killer after Charles’ stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki gets murdered in his apartment. What challenges do they face while solving the case? Will they be able to find out the hidden truth and discover the killer?

Cast

The mystery series features Steve Martin as Charles Haden Savage, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Aaron Dominguez as Oscar Torres, Meryl Streep, Cara Delevingne as Alice Banks, Julian Cihi as Tim Kono, Don Darryl Rivera as Bobo Malone, Michael Rapaport as Detective Daniel Kreps and Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki among others.

All about Only Murders In The Building: Season 4

Thembi Banks has produced the film with Tess Morris, Sas Goldberg, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti, Kristin Bernstein and Kristin Bernstein under 20th Television, 40 Share Productions, Another Hoffman Story Productions and Rhode Island Ave. Productions. The cinematography is done by Dagmar Weaver-Madsen, Chris Teague and Kyle Wullschleger.