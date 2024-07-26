Ghostbusters - Frozen Empire OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Paul Rudd's Film Online

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire OTT Release Date | Trailer

Paul Rudd's supernatural comedy film had its world premiere on March 14, 2024, at Lincoln Square in New York. Later, it was released in the United States on March 22, 2024. After a successful theatrical run, it is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

The film is streaming on Netflix. It is also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, YouTube, and ZEEPLEX. The streaming giant, Netflix, shared the poster of the film and wrote, "This time, the apparition obliterators must save the Earth from an ancient spirit's wrath... Here's everything you need to know about Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."

Plot

The film is set three years after the events of Ghostbusters Afterlife. It revolves around a group of superheroes who go to New York after discovering a ghost from Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen. The team reunites in New York City to capture the Ghost so that they can stop it from destroying humanity.

Cast

The film features Paul Rudd who is popularly known for playing Ant-Man as Gary Grooberson, Emily Alyn Lind as Melody, Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler, James Acaster as Dr Lars Pinfield, Finn Wolfhard as Trevor Spengler, Mckenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler, Bill Murray as Dr Peter Venkman, Kumail Nanjiani as Nadeem Razmaadi, Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz, Logan as Podcast and Celeste O'Connor as Lucky Domingo, among others.

About Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

The science fiction film is directed and written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman. It is produced by Jason Blumenfeld, Ivann Reitman and Jason Reitman under Columbia Pictures, Right of Way Films and Bron Creative. The film was made under a budget of $100 million and had a box office collection of $201.8 million.